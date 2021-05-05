Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to replace House Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in House Republican leadership.

The former president described Cheney as a “warmongering fool” in a statement to reporters, arguing she did not belong in House Republican leadership.

“We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First,” Trump wrote. “Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair.

House Republicans are expected to meet May 12 to vote on Cheney’s fate in leadership — it takes a two-thirds majority of House Republicans to oust her.

Cheney has largely abandoned her efforts to stay in leadership after making several statements attacking former President Trump’s role in the Republican party and his repeated questioning of the 2020 presidential election.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy signaled Tuesday he was fed up with Cheney, and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) endorsed Stefanik as a replacement Wednesday.

“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and President [Joe] Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that,” a spokeswoman for Scalise said to Punchbowl News.

Trump sent his message of support for Stefanik, who rose to prominence as one of the former president’s top supporters during his first impeachment trial.

“Elise is a tough and smart communicator!” Trump wrote.

Stefanik thanked Trump on social media for his endorsement.

“Thank you President Trump for your 100 percent support for House GOP Conference Chair,” she wrote. “We are unified and focused on FIRING PELOSI & WINNING in 2022!”