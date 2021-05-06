Nolte: NJ Police Officers Fired and Suspended for Calling BLM ‘Terrorists’

“They are terrorists. They hate me. They hate my uniform. They don’t care if I die,” wrote now-fired police officer Sara Erwin on Facebook.

For replying to the post, a second Hopewell Township, NJ, police officer, Sgt. Mandy Grey, was suspended for six months and will be demoted.

Yes, two police officers are being blacklisted by the government for holding the “incorrect” political opinions.

Both are suing the Hopewell Township – hell, yeah! – and their lawyer Frank Crivelli is not pulling his punches.

He described them as exemplary and decorated officers with “absolutely no disciplinary history.” He added the town and its actions are “disgraceful and cowardice.”

More:

Gray was the first female officer hired in Hopewell Township, and was the first sergeant when promoted in 2019 — a rank she will lose in the demotion. Crivelli said the discipline result is dumbfounding as neither officer has any prior internal affairs complaints; this was the first such investigation for either.

Both are public servants with 20 or more years of service.

According to NJ.com, the town council voted unanimously to accept the recommendation for the firing, suspension, and demotion from “hearing officer, lawyer Brian P. Trelease.”

Erwin’s Facebook post was published all the way back in June of 2020 and she’s been terrorized by the town ever since. The post was a direct response to what was going on at the time.. Here it is in full:

Last night as I left for work I had my two kids crying for me not to go to work. I don’t think I’ve ever felt the way I did last night. And then I watched people I know and others I care about going into harms way. I love my police family like my own. So when you share posts and things on Facebook I’d really appreciate if you’d THINK before doing so. I’ve seen so many black lives matter [sic] hashtags in these posts. Just to let you know — they are terrorists. They hate me. They hate my uniform. They don’t care if I die.”

The town’s Woke Nazis immediately went apeshit. “Erwin and several employees who reacted to the post were investigated and placed on leave” and then the cowering gerbil of a police chief made a public apology to the town.

If you think that’s bad…

It was then – get this – handed over to the Mercer County prosecutor(!!), who found nothing criminal (duh). But that wasn’t enough for the Woke Nazis, and now a veteran police officer is fired and another suspended and demoted for the sin of having political opinions.

Well, so much for government not being allowed to punish people for unpopular political speech.

This is obscene and it’s not only obscene as a First Amendment issue, it’s obscene because people are being punished by the government for telling what is an objective truth — and that’s that Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization.

Here’s the literal definition of terrorism [emphasis original]:

Terrorism, the calculated use of violence to create a general climate of fear in a population and thereby to bring about a particular political objective.

What part of that does not accurately describe Black Lives Matter? No, I’ll wait… Tell where that fails to describe everything about a fascist organization that uses “calculated” violence to create a “climate of fear” in pursuit of a “particular political objective.”

Riots, murder, looting, arson, assaults, mayhem, marauding, harassment… Black Lives Matter is a straight-up terrorist organization, nothing less than the Democrat Party’s own Brownshirts.

But even if former Officer Erwin published something that was not true, even if she wrote something outrageous like “Black Lives Matter is the most important organization in America and deserves our support,” she and every other police officer (and American) should be judged only on their job performance.

What’s happening here is nothing less than political blacklisting, naked McCarthyism, where the government – not a private corporation – the government is punishing people for holding “incorrect” political opinions and sending a message to everyone else to kneel or be similarly destroyed.

Gee, I wonder which political party runs things in Hopewell Township, which should change its name to HopeThirdReich Township.