Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed the winner of the Virginia Republican convention vote, Glenn Younkin, setting him up for a fight against former Virginia Gov. Terry McAulliffe (D) in the fall.

“Glenn is pro-Business, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Veterans, pro-America, he knows how to make Virginia’s economy rip-roaring, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump wrote in a statement sent to reporters.

Youngkin, a Virginia native and a former CEO of the Carlyle Group retired in September to run for office and won the unconventional “unassembled” convention process to choose the nominee.

Trump highlighted McAulliffe’s ties to the Clintons and his history of shady deals with China.

“Terry McAuliffe was the Clintons’ bagman in more ways than one, from the cover-ups to the get-rich-quick schemes, and his deals with Communist China look suspicious,” Trump wrote. “He was responsible for many of the problems Virginia currently has.”

McAulliffe was the Democrat governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, and is running for a second term to succeed Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam (VA), who is term-limited.

“Virginia doesn’t need the Clintons or the Communist Chinese running the state, so say no to Terry McAuliffe, and yes to Patriot Glenn Youngkin!” Trump wrote.

The former president did not endorse a candidate in the Virginia Republican primary, as his supporters chose different sides in the primary campaign. Trump’s former press secretary, Sarah Sanders, endorsed candidate Pete Snyder while Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) endorsed Youngkin.

“I am prepared to lead, excited to serve, and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me,” Youngkin wrote on social media after winning the nomination. “Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change in Richmond.”