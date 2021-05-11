Donald Trump: Palestinian Rocket Attacks on Israel Provoked by Joe Biden’s ‘Weakness’

US President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalems Old City on May 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / RONEN ZVULUN (Photo credit should read RONEN ZVULUN/AFP via Getty Images)
RONEN ZVULUN/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebo

Former President Donald Trump released a statement condemning the Biden administration for showing “weakness and lack of support for Israel” amid Palestinian terror raids.

“When I was in office we were known as Peace Presidency, because Israel’s adversaries know that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked,” the statement reads.

Trump explained, “Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies.”

“America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself,” Trump asserted.

Trump concluded by slamming Democrats who “continue to stand by crazed anti-America Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault.”

Indeed, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted Tuesday that Israel should not be threatening “Palestinian children.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) tweeted Monday that Biden should be defending those who are launching rockets at Israel. “Israel attacks it during Ramadan. Where’s the outrage @POTUS?” she said. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), tweeted a similar message Saturday. “We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem,” she wrote on Twitter. “Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence. It is inhumane and the US must show leadership in safeguarding the human rights of Palestinians.”

Politico reported White House Jen Psaki called the situation Monday something the administration is “monitoring.”

“This is something that our national security team is closely monitoring, obviously, across government,” Psaki said. Biden is being “kept abreast and is watching closely, as well.”

