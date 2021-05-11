President Joe Biden twice omitted the word “New” from New Mexico” during a video conference call with American governors Tuesday.

Biden introduced Janet Mills (D-ME), Mike DeWine (R-OH), Spencer Cox (R-UT), Tim Walz (D-MN), Charlie Baker (R-MA), and Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) during a conference call the White House hosted to highlight the success of fighting the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccination effort.

But when the president introduced Gov. Grisham he forgot to say the word “New,” and only spoke the word “Mexico.”

Earlier in the call, Biden made a similar mistake, asking Grisham how the weather was in “Mexico.”

Later in the call, the president did correctly refer to New Mexico when addressing the governor.