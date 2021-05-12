Andrew Yang Surrenders: Backtracks on Pro-Israel Tweet

New York City mayoral candidate and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang backtracked Wednesday after he tweeted earlier in the week to support Israel as it continues to be bombarded by rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, Yang took a traditionally pro-Israel and anti-terror view, as the aspirant mayor of a city with a large, deeply-rooted Jewish community and direct, painful experience with radical Islamic terror attacks.

“I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere,” he tweeted Monday.

I'm standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere. — Andrew Yang🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 10, 2021

But “progressive” Democrats attacked Yang, calling him. “white supremacist” and urging New Yorkers to oppose him. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) even encouraged Muslims not to host him at communal religious celebrations.

On Wednesday, in the face of criticism from anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian activists in his own party, Yang backed down:

“Support of a people does not make one blind to the pain and suffering of others,” Yang wrote. “Again, most everyone simply wants to be able to live and pray in peace.

“And that is what we want as well. I join with millions around the world in praying that the current situation be resolved as quickly as possible, peacefully and with minimal suffering.

“For those who have spoken to me on this — thank you. Continue to believe in humanity.”

