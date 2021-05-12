Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) marked an April approval rating of 55-40 percent in his state on Wednesday, a two percent increase from February.

Seventy percent of voters surveyed gave “DeSantis good marks on his handling of vaccine distribution, while just 26% say he performed poorly there,” according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce poll.

The governor also enjoys a “net 20-percentage-point approval rating with the critical independent voters. About 57% of those say he’s doing a good job, compared to 37% who disapprove of his performance.”

The increase is up from a February poll by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, when DeSantis had a 53 percent approval rating with a 42 percent disapproval rating.

The February poll also noted DeSantis “holds a wide advantage among independent voters, beating both potential Democratic challengers by approximately thirty points.”

Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson said of the polling results, “As I’ve said for over a year, under the leadership of Gov. DeSantis, Florida continues moving in the right direction and serving as the national model for COVID-19 recovery while other states chose fear over facts.

“Gov. DeSantis’ strong approval ratings show Florida’s voters and Florida’s business community are united around his leadership in protecting Floridians and Florida’s economy,” he concluded.