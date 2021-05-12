Conservative and America First Republicans rejoiced at Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) leadership ouster Wednesday as an end to the “Bush-Cheney-McCain era.”

“Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn tweeted shortly after the caucus vote.

Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) May 12, 2021

“Liz Cheney is so mad right now because this was a vote that her and fellow democrats couldn’t rig at 3 AM,” Travis, who has 4,755 followers, tweeted.

Liz Cheney is so mad right now because this was a vote that her and fellow democrats couldn’t rig at 3 AM 😂😂😂 — Travis (@TWines4congress) May 12, 2021

A Townhall columnist wrote, “So she’s going to basically going to try to keep Trump as far away from the White House as the Cheneys keep away from the wars they send your kids to fight?”

So she’s going to basically going to try to keep Trump as far away from the White House as the Cheneys keep away from the wars they send your kids to fight? https://t.co/7ZAl3mzp7Y — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 12, 2021

“Good riddance to the Bush-Cheney-McCain era of the Republican Party,’ Daniel B. Ravicher said.

Good riddance to the Bush-Cheney-McCain era of the Republican Party. https://t.co/XCrft0OIZC — Daniel B. Ravicher (@danravicher) May 12, 2021

Michael Knowles tweeted, “Can’t believe the GOP ousted Liz Cheney even after she received the coveted OJ Simpson endorsement.”