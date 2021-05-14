Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was unhappy Friday when a congressional aide suggested he no longer needed to wear a mask after leaving the House floor.

“You don’t tell me what to fucking do!” he said to Nick Dyer, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) spokesman.

Another verbal altercation just happened in the House: MTG’s spokesman Nick Dyer told @RepSwalwell: “Biden says you can take off your mask” Swalwell confronted Dyer, got in his face and according to Dyer, said: “You don’t tell me what to fucking do!” — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 14, 2021

Swalwell later tried to explain his pushback towards the aide’s reminder. He tweeted:

I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor. An aide with @mtgreenee yelled at me to take my mask off. No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit.

News broke Thursday evening that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will continue to force vaccinated House members to wear masks on the House floor despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidelines.

“No,” Pelosi replied. “Are they all vaccinated?” she responded when asked if she would change the rule requiring masks on the floor.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told me “no” she isn’t changing the rule requiring masks on the House floor. “No,” Pelosi said. “Are they all vaccinated?” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 13, 2021

The CDC decided Thursday to lifted mask mandates for the fully vaccinated. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities large or small without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated. “This is an exciting and powerful moment.”

President Joe Biden’s Twitter account issued a rule after the news to either “get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.” The tweet was liked by over 200 thousand accounts as of Friday afternoon.