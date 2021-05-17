Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) lied about DCCC senior adviser Dyjuan Tatro’s continued anti-police activism, according to Republican tracking footage Breitbart News has exclusively obtained.

Maloney inflamed controversy when he hired Tatro in February. Tatro was the former “trigger” for Albany’s Original Gangsta Killers, or OGK. Tatro served time for “shooting two rival gang members in 2006 and was convicted in 2011 for racketeering conspiracy.

Tatro referred to police as “white supremacists” and defended looting. He also defended defunding America’s law enforcement, called police racist, espoused anti-capitalist views, called to end cash bail, and urged officials to let criminals out of prison.

In Republican tracking footage Breitbart News has obtained, Maloney said last week he supports ending “systemic racism.”

“You’re talking about deleted tweets before they worked for me, so it’s a game your playing, but I don’t need to participate,” Maloney said.

However, despite Maloney’s claim, Tatro has continued to espouse anti-police views and continued his activism regarding law enforcement.

After a Columbus, Ohio, police officer reportedly shot and killed Makiyah Bryant in late April, who was allegedly armed with a knife, Tatro claimed Bryant called the police for help.

“Police in Ohio killed a 15-year-old Black girl today. Makiyah Bryant called the police for help and they gunned her down. Chauvin was not a bad apple; the entire tree is rotten,” Tatro wrote in late April.

Tatro wrote about law enforcement:

The fact that there hasn’t been a mass police strike against the continued killing of unarmed black & brown ppl should tell you all you need to know about the entire institution. It’s not a few bad apples, it’s a poisoned tree, root & branch.

“The police want you to believe that it’s acceptable for them to kill Black people who run away from them. You must resist that rationale. The police don’t have the ‘right’ to kill anyone,” he said in mid-April.

Tatro wrote, “The police did not kill an unarmed Daunte Wright by accident. The police did not kill an unarmed Daunte Wright by accident. The police did not kill an unarmed Daunte Wright by accident. The police did not kill an unarmed Daunte Wright by accident.”

“NYC has become the 1st city in the US to end qualified immunity for police officers,” Tatro said, cheering the elimination of a legal protection for law enforcement. “This is a huge step forward in the name of justice & toward greater accountability. Thank you @NYCSpeakerCoJo & @NYCCouncil for passing this important legislation.”

Tatro also retweeted New York City mayoral candidate Dianne Morales (D), who said that policing does not equal public safety.

Maloney, who hopes to retain the House Democrat majority during the 2022 midterm elections, defended Tatro as many vulnerable House Democrats remain wary of embracing efforts to defund the police.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), a swing district Democrat who narrowly defeated Republican Nick Freitas last November, said immediately after the 2020 congressional elections that Democrats should never say “defund the police,” or risk losing seats.

Democrats have a narrow majority in the House.

“No one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again,” the Virginia Democrat said. “Nobody should be talking about socialism.”

“We need to not ever use the words socialist or socialism ever again. It does matter, and we have lost good members because of that,” Spanberger said.

She warned that if they repeat these leftist tactics, “We will get f—— torn apart.”