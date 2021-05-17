Poll: Overwhelming Majority of Voters Still Aligned with Trump Policies

Republican voters believe former President Donald Trump represents what the Republican party needs to follow on a wide range of issues, according to a recent CBS News/YouGov poll.
For example, 89 percent believe in following Trump’s example on economic issues, and 80 percent say we need to follow Trump’s form of leadership.
Looking deeper, 88 percent say Trump’s stance on immigration issues needs to be followed, including 73 percent of the respondents who said the former president set an example on race issues.
However, when it comes to the left and the media, sixty-nine percent said Trump set the example on how to treat the left, and seventy-seven agreed with the way Trump treated the media.
Additionally, a huge majority (67 percent) of Republican voters believe President Joe Biden is not the legitimate winner of the last presidential election, including 34 percent of respondents who think Republicans who are disloyal to the base should be punished.
The CBS News/YouGov survey was taken between May 12 and May 14, questioning 951 self-identifying Republicans who had previously taken a poll with CBS News in 2021. The sample was weighted to represent Republicans in the previous national polls, according to gender, age, race, education, geographic region, 2020 presidential vote, political ideology, and degree of partisan identification. The margin of error is +/- 3.5 percentage points.
.
