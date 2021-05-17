An illegal alien has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 62-year-old man in the sanctuary state of California.

Juan Ramon Haro Ortega, a 33-year-old illegal alien, was arrested last week by the Stanislaus County, California, Sheriff’s Department for allegedly murdering 62-year-old Anthony Pistoia and leaving his body in an aqueduct.

According to the sheriff’s department, Ortega was identified as a person of interest in Pistoia’s murder after the victim’s body was found in an aqueduct. Ortega and Pistoia were reportedly roommates, though the exact cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Ortega is now being held without bail, and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer has been placed on him so that should he be released at any time, ICE agents will request that he be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

California, though, has one of the most expansive sanctuary state policies in the United States, making it almost certain that ICE agents will not be notified if Ortega is released at any time from local custody.

Stanislaus County is also home to the high-profile murder of Newman Police Department officer Ronil Singh, who was murdered by illegal alien gang member Gustavo Perez Arriaga the day after Christmas in December 2018. Arriaga, in November 2020, pleaded guilty to murdering Singh.

Illegal alien Erik Razo Quiroz was sentenced in January to less than two years for helping Arriaga evade arrest after he murdered Singh. In March, illegal alien Adrian Virgen also received less than two years in prison for aiding Arriaga.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.