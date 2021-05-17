The White House on Monday called an early afternoon lid on President Joe Biden’s public activities after an extended weekend at home in Delaware.

The president ended his schedule of public events at 1:48 p.m. EST — after about four hours of work.

The president and first lady traveled to their home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday evening with plans to return Sunday night. But they ultimately scrapped their plans after President Biden spent Sunday afternoon golfing.

The president returned to the White House from Delaware at roughly 9:30 a.m. EST on Monday for a scheduled 9:50 a.m. meeting with his advisers for the presidential daily briefing.

At about 1:30 p.m. the president delivered a roughly 20-minute speech on the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

After his speech, the president told reporters he would have a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu within the hour and even suggested he would update the press afterward.

But his staff called it day for Biden’s public appearances, despite multiple crises facing his administration.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine continues, as well as economic difficulties at home in the United States, such as high gas prices, high unemployment, and a rise in inflation.

Staff calling a “lid” does not mean the president is no longer working for the rest of the day, but it does send the message he will no longer publicly speak to the American people or address their concerns with the press.

Biden was repeatedly mocked by former President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential campaign for calling early afternoon “lids,” as proof of his low-energy campaign style.

But Biden’s advisers appear comfortable with continuing his light public schedule, even though he is now in the White House.

President Biden has only held one press conference since he was inaugurated in January.