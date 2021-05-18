A transgender crafter is advertising a pattern for a crocheted prosthetic “penis” that can be worn by young “trans and non-binary” children.

Bethany Amborn describes at knitting and crocheting website Ravelry the “Bitty Bug Soft Packer” is for use by children, while the “Lil’ Bug Soft Packer” is “for use by trans and non-binary folks, or as an anatomical model.”

The “Lil’ Bug” pattern comes in adult sizes “S, L and XL,” while the “Bitty Bug” is “for children.”

At Amborn’s Stitchbug Studio site, however, the crafter appears to have composed a disclaimer:

NOTE TO OUR CUSTOMERS: This product is not for infants or very young children. There has been some confusion for those who are not aware of what some trans youths go through and how prosthetics can help their experience. Thank you to the parents out there who support your trans youngsters, and we are honored to be a small part of their process.

According to Amborn, in October 2019, the crocheter was “looking for a pattern to make a soft packer for myself.”

“[A]fter being frustrated by the cost and discomfort of silicone options, I tried the free patterns I could find, and posted some photos in a large LGBTQ+ sewing group,” Amborn said and continued:

Immediately I had 2 parents ask me please, could you make one for my little son? After hearing from a mother who was just crying with her son, unsure what to do to ease his pain of dysphoria and there being no options available for children, the very first packers I made were for 10 and 6 year old little boys. Silicone packers are expensive, heavy, and can get hot, sticky and uncomfortable. Unless worn with a strap, they weigh down clothing and don’t stay put. They have to be powdered and cared for carefully, and even then only last about 6 months with daily wear. They come in limited sizes and colors, and there are none available for children.

The entire purpose of a prosthetic penises is if a trans identified female has some sort of genital anxiety, they can wear it to alleviate that dysphoria. WHY would a very small, diaper wearing child have any concerns, anxieties, or even *awareness* of their genitals????? — Kinkshamer Pagliacci┃top .69% on OnlyShame (@Slatzism) May 16, 2021

The crocheter said after spending over a month “designing, testing and refining the Lil’ Bug with a group of friends and wonderful, experienced crochet testers,” the test samples were sent out for a “road test” and “have been wearing them myself since the start.”

“The resulting design, is functional, comfortable, visually excellent, and most importantly, FEELS great,” Amborn wrote. “I love the presence it has when I wear it, and for many folks this is the most important part of addressing dysphoria.”

The Blaze called attention to some of the backlash against the Bitty Bug for children on social media.