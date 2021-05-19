Exclusive: Elise Stefanik Will Oppose January 6 Commission Proposal

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House Republican Conference Chair, exclusively told Breitbart News she will oppose the legislation in the House of Representatives to create a January 6 commission.

“I oppose Speaker Pelosi’s commission,” she told Breitbart News. “It fails to address the broad scope of political violence including the shooting of Republicans at a Congressional baseball practice, the destruction and violence by Black Lives Matter and Antifa, the events of January 6th, and the tragic murder of Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans on Good Friday.”

“If there is to be any commission,” it “must address the growing threat of political violence broadly, rather than solely focusing on one event to be used as a political tool for Speaker Pelosi and Far-Left Democrats,” she insisted.”

“In addition, Speaker Pelosi’s commission could potentially interfere with the ongoing investigations into January 6th by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and undermine their ability to prosecute those who committed crimes to the fullest extent of the law,” the conference chair added.

In comparison, embattled Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was recently ousted from the party’s leadership, is expected to vote yes on the January 6 commission legislation.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday released a statement confirming his opposition to Pelosi’s legislation due to bad-faith negotiations. McCarthy, in a statement, said, Pelosi “falsely” claimed she gave the House Republicans the opportunity for a counterproposal.

“Republican requests for fair representation and an unbiased premise from which to begin such an investigation were always understood to be the starting point for bipartisan negotiations, not the end result,” he stated.