Former President Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday opposing the Democrats’ January 6 commission “trap” and telling House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to “stop being used by the Radical Left.”

“Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission,” the former president said.

Trump explained that the commission “is just more partisan unfairness.” He then added, “unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately.”

The former president believes Republicans should be “tougher and much smarter” in order to “stop being used by the Radical Left.”

“Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening,” Trump added.

McCarthy has vocally opposed the House bill to form a commission. Tuesday, the House Republican Leader issued a statement to oppose the legislation due to bad-faith negotiations. McCarthy said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has “falsely” claimed she gave House Republicans a counterproposal.

“Republican requests for fair representation and an unbiased premise from which to begin such an investigation were always understood to be the starting point for bipartisan negotiations, not the end result,” he stated.