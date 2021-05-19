House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will offer a resolution Wednesday night to alter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) House floor mask rules.

“Kevin McCarthy plans to offer a privileged resolution tonight to change House rules requiring members to wear a mask on the floor or face a $500 fine on first offense and $2500 fine in subsequent offenses. Dems will move to table/kill the resolution tonight,” a CNN reporter tweeted.

The resolution comes after Pelosi continued to force vaccinated House members to wear masks on the House floor despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidelines.

“No,” Pelosi replied. “Are they all vaccinated?” she responded when asked if she would change the rule requiring masks on the floor.