Former FBI director Louis Freeh reportedly gave $100,000 to a trust for President Joe Biden’s grandchildren, seeking “some very good and profitable matters” with Biden, according to emails obtained by the New York Post.

The emails reportedly emanate from Hunter Biden’s water-damaged laptop and apparently show the gifts were made in April 2016, before Hunter Biden received an email from Freeh that he “would be delighted to do future work with you.”

The alleged emails show Freeh wrote on July 8, 2016, “I also spoke to Dad a few weeks ago and would like to explore with him some future work options. I believe that working together on these (and other legal) matters would be of value, fun, and rewarding.”

The emails also show Freeh wrote Hunter on March 12, 2017, saying he saw Hunter’s father, Joe Biden, walking back from church, noting, “I would still like to persuade him to associate with me and FSS—as we have some very good and profitable matters which he could enhance with minimal time.”

The New York Post reports the “initials FSS are an apparent reference to the law firm of Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan, where Freeh, a former federal judge, was a partner at the time.”

One month later, more purported emails show Freeh wrote Hunter again. “As you know, our family foundation made a $100K contribution to Hallie’s children’s trust last year,” said Freeh in reference to “the gift he’d made to the trust for the children of Hunter’s late brother, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, and Beau’s wife, Hallie, with whom Hunter later had an affair.”

The same email shows that Freeh said he made an accounting error via an improper “foundation gift” that would be remedied by “a new $100k gift” upon being reimbursed by the foundation the $100,000.

Hunter Biden reportedly responded the same day, “Thanks so much and of course no burden at all. Speak to you soon.”

