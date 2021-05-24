The NRA is rallying its five million members to fight against the Biden Department of Justice’s (DOJ) proposed new regulations for “ghost guns” and gun parts kits.

The DOJ put forward new regulations, which include a background check for “kits that contain the parts necessary for someone to readily make a gun at home,” Breitbart News reported May 7.

A DOJ press release noted the new regulatory proposals would also “require that manufacturers include a serial number on the firearm ‘frame or receiver’ in easy-to-build firearm kits.” Proposed regulations also require that Federal Firearm License holders (FFLs) add a serial number to any previously built or 3D-printed guns that “they take into inventory.”

There is now a 90-day time period in which public can comment on the proposed gun controls. The NRA is urging its five million members to take time to submit comments in opposition to the controls.

“The Biden administration’s proposed rule is another attempt to regulate the lawful firearms industry in a way that ultimately limits Americans’ ability to safely exercise their Second Amendment rights,” NRA’s Amy Hunter told Breitbart News. “It will give the ATF director enormous power over the industry, and Biden has nominated an anti-gun lobbyist to head that office. The NRA will fight this with every resource available.”

Hunter added, “We have kept our members updated about this rule and, now that the comment period has opened, are galvanizing our millions of members to comment individually on this rule. If the opinions of millions of law-abiding gun owners doesn’t sway the administration, we will litigate this ban in the courts.”

The NRA noted they cannot put up a “form letter” for all their members to sign, because comments are tabulated in a way that such a letter would only be counted as one comment, even if thousands signed on. Therefore, the NRA is sending instructions to their five million members, letting them know how they can submit individual comments.

The NRA is also urging members to contact their senators and ask them to oppose the confirmation of David Chipman, President Biden’s nominee for ATF Director.

On April 7, 2021, Breitbart News noted that Chipman is a Gabby Giffords’ gun control affiliate. The Associated Press pointed out Chipman “has for years worked as a senior policy adviser at Giffords,” a law center relied on by gun-control proponents throughout the country.

And on May 4, 2021, Breitbart observed that nearly 70 House Republicans warned Chipman is an “enemy of the Second Amendment.” Those House members are urging their Senate colleagues to oppose Chipman’s confirmation.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.