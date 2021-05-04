House GOP Says David Chipman Is an ‘Enemy of the Second Amendment’

Nearly 70 House Republicans sent a letter to their Senate colleagues Monday suggesting Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) nominee David Chipman is an “enemy of the Second Amendment.”

The GOP members subsequently asked Republican Senators to reject Chipman’s nomination.

Fox News obtained a copy of the letter and published excerpts, which included a description of Chipman as a “longtime gun control activist and lobbyist.”

The House Republicans expressed concern that Chipman would use the National Firearms Act (1934) to effectively ban, via policy, firearms that Congress has refused to ban via legislation.

The GOP members added, “If confirmed, David Chipman would use every tool at his disposal to attack American gun owners and we respectfully ask you to oppose any and all action that would advance his confirmation in the Senate.”

On April 7, 2021, Breitbart News noted President Biden was preparing to nominate Chipman to head the ATF. The Associated Press reported Chipman “has for years worked as a senior policy adviser at Giffords,” a law center relied on by gun control proponents throughout the country.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.