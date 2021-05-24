Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, the committee that oversees the United States military, issued a statement over the weekend in support of Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, who was relieved of his command at Space Force after warning about Marxism spreading in the military.

“Based on the information the committee has received so far and what’s been reported in the press, I am concerned. Members of our military should not only be able to speak out against Marxism, but they should be encouraged to do so — as long as they follow the rules and laws already in place,” Inhofe said in a statement.

“Marxism is an ideology that goes against everything this country stands for, and it belongs, as Ronald Reagan said famously, ‘on the ash-heap of history,'” he said.

Inhofe joins a growing chorus of Republicans expressing concern over Lohmeier’s firing, after he appeared on several podcasts to discuss his new book warning of Marxism spreading in the military. A Space Force spokesperson told Military.com, which first reported Whiting’s decision to fire Lohmeier, the decision “was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast.”

“Lt. Gen. Whiting has initiated a Command Directed Investigation on whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity,” the spokesperson said.

After a number of Republican members in the House and Senate called for Lohmeier to be reinstated, the service suspended its investigation into Lohmeier and is allowing the Air Force inspector general to look into the entirety of Lohmeier’s case and dismissal.

“I have many questions about how the Department has handled the case of Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, and I am glad the Air Force Inspector General is looking into this situation,” Inhofe said in his statement.

Inhofe also said he would continue looking into ways to protect service members “of all ideologies,” amidst allegations of bias against conservatives in the military. He said he would look into using the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) — the annual bill that authorizes the Pentagon’s budget and activities, to do so.

“As we await the results of the Inspector General investigation, I will continue looking into ways we can protect service members of all ideologies to ensure they have the freedom of speech and thought they are afforded as citizens of this country, including through the NDAA,” he said.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, also recently expressed concern about bias against conservatives in the U.S. military.

