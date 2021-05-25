LISTEN: Gunshots Ring Out Near Minneapolis’ George Floyd Square

Sounds of gunshots rang out near Minneapolis’ George Floyd Square today as people gathered to mark one year since George Floyd’s death.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, while being apprehended by police. Metro reported on April 20, 2021, one of the apprehending officers, Derick Chauvin, was “found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.”

WCCO notes police responded to reports of gunshots today in “the 3800 block of Elliot Avenue South, which is a block from George Floyd Square.”

The 911 caller who reported the gunshots described the shooting suspect(s) as fleeing the area in a vehicle “at a high rate of speed.”

Associated Press’ Philip Crowther was at the square, on-camera, speaking to viewers when the shots rang out:

Quick rough footage of the moment we heard shots fired at George Floyd Square. We counted 30 upon looking back at the footage. pic.twitter.com/oxGkLQru9Q — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

KARE 11 also had cameras rolling and captured the sound of the gunshots:

KARE 11 noted that one person showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following the sound of gunfire, but it has yet to be established whether that person was wounded by the gunshots captured on camera.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.