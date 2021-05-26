The East Lansing, Michigan, dive bar where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) violated her own coronavirus order Saturday will not receive a fine.

Whitmer and at least 12 of her friends pushed tables together at the Landshark over the weekend, violating her rule capping table capacity at six patrons. Breitbart News busted Whitmer and she apologized for her “mistake.”

“We did have a conversation with The Landshark (Bar & Grill), as environmental health always will,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail told the Detroit Free Press.

“Enforcement, including enforcement of COVID [coronavirus]-related orders, is always a step-wise kind of function. So we don’t jump to issuing violations and fining people and that sort of thing.”

Vail said Whitmer’s action was not considered a “critical violation.”

Unlike the Landshark, these establishments documented by Eater.com were not as fortunate and suffered the following penalties imposed by Whitmer’s agents or local health bureaucrats:

May 11, 2021: Buddy’s Pizza, Shelby Township, $6,300

April 16, 2021: The Coffee Beanery, Flint, $1,500

April 8, 2021: Boodles Restaurant, Madison Heights, $1,000

March 18, 2021: Red Olive Restaurant, Dearborn, $500

March 5, 2021: Greek Islands Eatery, Plymouth, emergency suspension of liquor license

February 10, 2021: Wooden Nickel, Marquette, emergency suspension of liquor license

January 15, 2021: Bitely Tavern, Bitely, emergency suspension of liquor license

January 14, 2021: Corky’s Beal City Tavern, Mount Pleasant, emergency suspension of liquor license

January 14, 2021: The Post Local Bistro, Plymouth, emergency suspension of liquor license

January 13, 2021: Minnie’s Rhythm Cafe, Detroit, emergency suspension of liquor license

January 13, 2021: Down the Tracks, Flint, suspension of liquor license

January 13, 2021: Lakeview Lounge, Battle Creek, suspension of liquor license

January 13, 2021: Iron Pig Smokehouse, Gaylord, $5,000 and suspension of liquor license

January 11, 2021: Cafe Rosetta, Calumet, $7,500

January 11, 2021: Fire Rock Grille, Caledonia, $6,300

December 24, 2020: Sahara Restaurant, Sterling Heights, suspension of liquor license

December 23, 2020: Mike’s Sports Page, Charlotte, suspension of liquor license

December 23, 2020: Plymouth ROC Restaurant, Plymouth, suspension of liquor license

December 19, 2020: J. Knapps, Richmond, suspension of license

December 19, 2020: Limelight Pizza Kitchen & Grill, Warren, suspension of license

December 19, 2020: Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill, Mount Clemens, suspension of license

December 18, 2020: Tenacity Brewing Company, Flint, suspension of license

December 16, 2020: Oak Cafe, Wyandotte, suspension of liquor license

December 16, 2020: Spangler’s Family Restaurant, Jonesville, $11,000

December 16, 2020: Cravins, Hudson, $1,000

December 16, 2020: Bernita Mae Cafe, Sand Lake, $4,000

December 16, 2020: D & R Daily Grind, Portage, $2,000

December 16, 2020: Wild Roast Coffee, Grandville, $2,000

December 16, 2020: Woodchips Barbecue, Lapeer, $5,000 and suspension of license

December 16, 2020: John Crowley & Sons Irish Pub, Farmington, $1,000

December 16, 2020: Jimmy’s Roadhouse, Newaygo, $1,000

December 10, 2020: Andy’s Pizza, Jackson, $1,000

December 10, 2020: Polski’s Pub & Grub, Clinton Township, suspension of license

December 7, 2020: The Office Bar, Port Huron, suspension of liquor license

December 4, 2020: Rockhouse Grill & Tavern, Houghton, $1,000

December 4, 2020: Royal Scot Golf & Bowl, Lansing, suspension of license

December 2, 2020: Hatorando Sushi, Hartland, $2,000 and suspension of licenses

December 2, 2020: Sandusky Diner (formerly Big Boy of Sandusky), Sandusky, $5,000

December 1, 2020: The Silver Beach Hotel, St. Joseph, suspension of license

December 2020: Andiamo, Warren, suspension of license

December 2020: Kal-Ho Bar, Kalkaska, suspension of license

December 2020: Spanky’s Tavern, Battle Creek, suspension of license

December 2020: Charlie’s Bar & Grill, Potterville, suspension of license

December 2020: Plaza Lanes, Plymouth Township, suspension of license

November 25, 2020: Mine Shaft & Rock House, Houghton, suspension of license

November 25, 2020: Chapz Roadhouse, Lakeview, suspension of license

November 25, 2020: The Meeting Place, Fenton, $1,000 and suspension of license

November 25, 2020: Donutville USA, Dearborn, unreported fine

November 24, 2020: Brew Works, Fremont, suspension of license

September 2020: Wendy’s, Eastpoint, $4,000

August 2020: Fresh Pak, Detroit, $4,900

August 2020: Shoppers Market Warren, Warren, $1,500

August 2020: Americus Grill, Brighton, $400

date n/a: Daner’s Diner, Lapeer, $1,900

date n/a: Dex Loggers Landing, Luther, suspension of liquor license

The restaurateur to receive the harshest treatment from Whitmer’s administration was Marlena Hackney, the immigrant purveyor of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland. Michigan State Police troopers arrested Hackney in March, after which she was transported some 100 miles to Ingham County and jailed for days. She was released only after paying a $15,000 fine. Her case continues.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported Whitmer rescinded “the rule she violated at the bar.”

“A revised order no longer includes the six-patrons-per-table provision, effective June 1. The state health department issued it Monday,” it said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays — download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.