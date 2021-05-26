Larry O’Connor: ‘Breaking the News’ Is ‘Following in Andrew Breitbart’s Footsteps’

Larry O’Connor, host of O’Connor and Company on WMAL and a Breitbart News alumnus, praised Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption Wednesday as “following in Andrew Breitbart’s footsteps.”

O’Connor spoke with Marlow on O’Connor’s eponymous radio show broadcast from Washington, DC. “Up next, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, my friend and former colleague, his brand new book, following in Andrew Breitbart’s footsteps, eviscerating the media–and they deserve evisceration,” he said while introducing Marlow.

O’Connor highlighted Andrew Breitbart’s mentorship of Marlow, who was Breitbart’s first Breitbart News employee.

He said, “You’re right there in the wheelhouse that Andrew sort of raised [from] his husky knee, aren’t you? Did you feel Andrew’s voice sort of helping you along as you wrote this book?”

Marlow replied, “‘I’m so glad you asked about this because it’s been such a wonderful thing for me. It’s been nearly ten years since Andrew died, and I hadn’t spent this much time contemplating his life and his legacy since he passed away as I did while writing the book.”

“The book isn’t mostly memoir,” he continued. “It’s mostly breaking news, and, I think, some explainers about what’s really happening in our corporate media, but there is a fair bit of my background and the beginning of Breitbart — what Breitbart’s all about — and I think your audience and my audience, of course, really loves that stuff because … his legend just grows year after year, and I really think it’s incumbent upon all of us to make it bigger.”

O’Connor remembered how Andrew Breitbart helped raise awareness of the growing influence of critical race theory across academia and politics. Breitbart News was the first to report on former President Barack Obama’s adoption and support for the neo-Marxist ideology in 2012.

O’Connor reflected, “I see so much in the news right now about critical race theory and how important it is, and it’s like déjà vu. Remember how much time Andrew was spending — like literally right up until his death — and we carried that story forward after his death about the dangers of critical race theory and Barack Obama’s embrace of it?”

Marlow remarked, “This is a hundred percent true. We were the first group at Breitbart — the small collective that Andrew built — right before he died, when we relaunched the website; we were investigating critical race theory at the time he died. Literally, the moment he died, we were putting out stories on this topic. We were the first in the nation to do it; now it’s front and center. Everyone’s talking about it, and thankfully, it seems like the conservative movement is really fighting back.”

O’Connor applauded Marlow as carrying on Andrew Breitbart’s legacy.

“Alex Marlow, congratulations on the book and everything in your life, frankly: your fatherhood, your family; and you have a bright future ahead of you, and I’ll say one other thing about Andrew — and I think this prediction is strong — he would have been so proud of you, as I am,” he shared.