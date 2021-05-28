House Judiciary and Oversight Committee Republicans launched a probe into the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Wuhan Lab grant.

Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), ranking members of the House Oversight Committee and Judiciary Committee respectively, sent a letter to the director of the NIH, Dr. Francis Collins, raising “concerns that EcoHealth Alliance knew of the Chinese Communist Party’s attempts to cover-up the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and failed to act or to inform the U.S. government,” Fox News reported.

“If U.S. taxpayer money was used to develop COVID-19, conduct gain of function research, or assist in any sort of cover-up, EcoHealth Alliance must be held accountable,” the ranking members wrote. “It is incumbent upon grant recipients to ensure their work is performed within the scope of the grant, advances our national interest, and protects our national security.”

The letter suggests the NIH, “received reports that the Wuhan Institute of Virology… has been conducting research at its facilities in China that pose serious bio-safety concerns, and, as a result, create health and welfare threats to the public in China and other countries, including the United States.”

“This investigation is more urgent now considering the recent report that, according to U.S. intelligence sources, three researchers from the WIV (Wuhan Institute of Virology) became ill and sought hospital care in November 2019… and did not report any COVID-19 cases until December 2019,” Jordan and Comer continued. “Based on this new timeline, it is likely COVID-19 was circulating worldwide three months before anyone outside of China was informed of its existence.

“Despite U.S. intelligence concerns about the ability of the WIV to properly contain the deadly diseases including the virus that causes COVID-19 they study, EcoHealth still awarded U.S. taxpayer grant funds to the WIV,” they explained. “Intelligence reports stated, ‘during interactions with scientists at the WIV laboratory, [U.S. officials] noted the new lab has a serious shortage of appropriately trained technicians and investigators needed to safely operate this high-containment laboratory.’”

The letter concluded:

To prevent future pandemics, Congress is obligated to conduct robust oversight of grant recipients, both current and historic. It is vital to understand if U.S. taxpayer funds were at all affiliated with a pandemic that has taken the lives of nearly 600,000 Americans so we can prevent similar future catastrophes.

The investigations come as Fauci admitted Tuesday the NIH funded the Wuhan lab, but he still denies “gain of function” research funding.