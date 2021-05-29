Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (D) shared fake news on Friday, the day Senate Republicans blocked a bill aiming to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 protests and riots at the U.S. Capitol, asserting that the “angry mob” that rushed the U.S. Capitol that day “killed a policeman.”

“An angry mob attacked our Capitol, our lawmakers, and our election. They killed a policeman. And Republican leaders would rather we all not know more about what happened,” Clinton said:

An angry mob attacked our Capitol, our lawmakers, and our election. They killed a policeman. And Republican leaders would rather we all not know more about what happened. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 28, 2021

Clinton is referencing Officer Brian Sicknick, as the establishment media originally advanced the narrative that he was fatally wounded by a fire extinguisher. That, however, was not true. The medical examiner found no evidence of blunt force trauma. In fact, the D.C. chief medical examiner ultimately ruled that Sicknick “suffered two strokes and died of natural causes.”

As the Washington Post reported:

The ruling, released Monday, will make it difficult for prosecutors to pursue homicide charges in the officer’s death. Two men are accused of assaulting Sicknick by spraying a powerful chemical irritant at him during the siege, but prosecutors have not tied that exposure to Sicknick’s death.

None of the deaths that occurred among participants were found to be caused by violence except Ashli Babbitt, who was “shot as she climbed through a broken door into the Speaker’s Lobby,” per NPR.

“The bullet struck Babbitt in the left shoulder, and she later died from her wounds at Washington Hospital Center,” the outlet reported.

Clinton’s remark came the same day Senate Republicans blocked a bill — formally known as H.R. 3233, the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act — aimed to investigate the riots and protests that occurred in the nation’s capital January 6, with some referring to the desired investigation as a “politically motivated” witch hunt.

“With multiple investigations already underway, I do not support the politically motivated January 6 Commission led by Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in a statement.

Six Republicans voted to advance the bill: Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Rob Portman (R-OH).