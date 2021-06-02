Former President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday reaffirming his support for Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) while slamming the state’s other senator, Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

“Fantastic news for the state of Louisiana and the U.S.A. — Senator John Kennedy will be seeking re-election,” Trump said. “John is strong on Crime, the Border, our Military, our Veterans, Pro-Life, Energy and the Economy, and our very much under siege Second Amendment.” Trump added:

Unlike Louisiana’s other Senator, Bill Cassidy, who used my name in ads and all over the place in order to get re-elected, and then went “stupid,” John Kennedy is the real deal — a brilliant and highly educated man who will never let you down. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement.

Trump’s dismay with Cassidy comes as no shock as the senator, along with six other Republican senators, voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial earlier this year. According to February remarks by Cassidy, the House Democrat Impeachment managers made a “compelling, cogent case” in arguing that it is constitutional to impeach Trump post-presidency.

Trump had formerly endorsed Kennedy in March, prior to the announcement of his re-election bid, describing him as a “tireless advocate for the people of his State”:

John Kennedy of the Great State of Louisiana is a spectacular Senator and person. He is a tireless advocate for the people of his State, and stand strongly for the forgotten man and women of our Country. Strong on Energy Independence, the Military, our great Vets and the Border, John has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

In January, Kennedy appeared on FNC’s Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream to support Trump, questioning the constitutionality of impeaching a president post-term:

I know that common sense isn’t legal in Washington, D.C. But I think a fair-minded rational person would ask Congress to vote to file a declaratory judgment action to ask the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of impeaching a president who isn’t president before we put the country through this. And I’ll just leave it at that and thank you for your time.

Kennedy announced his bid for reelection to the U.S. Senate Tuesday, writing in a tweet, “I will not let you down — I’d rather drink weed killer.”

