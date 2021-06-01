Republican Senator John Kennedy Announces Reelection Bid

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy (R) announced his bid for reelection to the U.S. Senate Tuesday on Twitter with a video saying, “I will not let you down — I’d rather drink weed killer.”

The Republican, during his formal midterm election launch, outlined the progress he’s helped make in the country over the last five years.

Over the last five years, he said, he had gotten up every day as a senator to keep the promises he made for Louisiana when he asked them to take a chance on him during his election campaign in 2016. Kennedy explained he kept the promises he made in 2016, and that he “would work for our country” and put it “back on track” in order to “make America great again.”

The senator continued to say, “in the last five years, we’re accomplished a lot, but now the socialists are racing to undo it all.” This is why, he said, the job is not finished, so “I’m announcing that I’m running for reelection for the United States Senate.”

With his announcement, he made a new promise to always be the voice for his constituents, “during the good and the bad,” adding that he will be the “voice against the socialism that’s now overtaken in Washington, DC.”

He also added, “come hell or high water —your values will be my values, and I will never be silent — never — when the nut jobs tell me to sit down and shut up.”

Kennedy also pledged that “I will not let you down — I’d rather drink weed killer.”

I promise I will always be your voice during the good times and the bad. Come hell or high water, your values will be my values. I will never be silent when the radical nut jobs tell me to sit down and shut up. Today, I announced I’m running for re-election to the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/Mo9WV7XYAZ — John Neely Kennedy (@JohnKennedyLA) June 1, 2021

In 2016, Kennedy won over 60 percent of the vote. His Louisiana Senate seat was rated as “safely Republican.”

Before the senator announced his reelection intentions in March, former President Donald Trump gave Kennedy his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Trump said, “John Kennedy of the Great State of Louisiana is a spectacular Senator and person.”

“He is a tireless advocate for the people of his State, and stands strongly for the forgotten man and women of our Country,” Trump continued.

The former president then added, “Strong on Energy Independence, the Military, our great Vets and the Border, John has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”