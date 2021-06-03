Beach Day: Joe Biden Rides a Bike with Jill Biden for Reporters

The White House positioned reporters traveling with President Joe Biden to view him ride a bicycle with first lady Jill Biden as part of her birthday celebration.

Reporters were brought to the Gordons Pond Trail at Cape Henlopen State Park where they waited until the president and the first lady rode by on bicycles.

The trail was not closed to the public, but riders were getting scanned by a security wand before they were allowed to proceed.

A small group of bike riders sang “Happy Birthday” to Jill Biden as they rode by.

One reporter asked Biden if he still had confidence in Dr. Fauci, but the question was ignored. One reporter shouted a question about what Joe Biden got his wife for her birthday.

Both Bidens were not wearing masks while riding their bicycles, even though they did wear them publicly on a bike ride in November 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

The president and the first lady took the day off on Thursday, leaving Washington, DC, on Wednesday night to travel to their beach house on Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

Jill Biden is celebrating her 70th birthday, according to the White House, but no family members are expected to join the president and the first lady for the celebration.