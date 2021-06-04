Officials in a North Carolina County have opted to ban Coca-Cola machines from local government facilities because of the “woke” corporation’s vocal criticism of Georgia’s election integrity bill.

The Board of Commissioners ultimately passed the ban 3-2 last month, effectively banning the machines from government facilities in Surry County. Additionally, Commissioner Ed Harris sent a letter to Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, who originally referred to the law as “unacceptable,” “wrong,” and “a step backward.”

“Our Board felt that was the best way to take a stand and express our disappointment in Coca-Cola’s actions, which are not representative of most views of our citizens,” Harris wrote in the letter, according to NBC News.

“Our Board hopes that other organizations across the country are taking similar stances against Coca-Cola and sincerely wishes that future marketing efforts and comments emanating from your company are more considerate of all your customers’ viewpoints,” he added.

Similarly, the Georgia Republican Party also banned Coca-Cola products from state legislative offices, the Georgia State House of Representatives requesting the products be removed because of the company’s “choice to cave to the pressure of an out of control cancel culture.”

“Should Coke choose to read the bill, share its true intentions and accept their role in the dissemination of mistruths, we would welcome a conversation to rebuild a working relationship,” they wrote.

Quincey, however, wasted no time criticizing Georgia’s election integrity measure following its passage, vowing to “continue to advocate” against the election laws “both in private and … public.”

“We want to be crystal clear and state unambiguously that we are disappointed in the outcome of the Georgia voting legislation.” Quincey said in a statement at the time, adding that their focus is “now on supporting federal legislation that protects voting access and addresses voter suppression across the country.”

“We all have a duty to protect everyone’s right to vote, and we will continue to stand up for what is right in Georgia and across the U.S.,” he said.

Coca-Cola is among several entities and Democrat power players advancing false left-wing narratives on Georgia’s election integrity bill — some even claiming it brings the state back to an era of Jim Crow. In reality, the bill actually expands voter access, as Heritage Action detailed, debunking several Democrat “myths” about the bill.