Republicans Celebrate After Winning Mayoral Race in Hispanic-Majority Texas Community

Republicans are celebrating after winning a mayoral race in the Hispanic-majority community of McAllen, Texas, causing a ripple of unease among Democrats, many of whom have been hoping to paint the Lone Star State blue.

Javier Villalobos, McAllen City Commissioner and former chair of the Hidalgo County GOP, defeated his challenger, Veronica Whitacre, in the narrow mayoral race by just over 200 votes — 4,744 votes to her 4,538 votes:

Former Trump 2020 campaign adviser Steve Cortes celebrated the win as a victory for America First principles, which have been embraced by the Hispanic community.

“Amazing news! McAllen, Texas is a major border town of 140,000 people. 85% Hispanic — and just elected a Republican mayor. The macro realignment accelerates in South Texas, and elsewhere, as Hispanics rally to America First: Strong Borders Economic Nationalism Pro-Police,” he exclaimed:

RNC spokesman Nathan Brand also celebrated the victory as a “BIG win” for Republicans tonight in a border community.”

“Biden’s border crisis has real world ramifications for communities across the country, especially in cities like McAllen,” he wrote:

BIG win for Republicans tonight in a border community. Biden’s border crisis has real world ramifications for communities across the country, especially in cities like McAllen. https://t.co/9FrUuWfx3Y — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) June 6, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also acknowledged Villalobos’ victory, calling him a “proven leader who cares deeply about the people of the Rio Grande Valley.”

“Congratulations on becoming the next Mayor of McAllen!” he said:

Holy cow… Republicans just flipped the mayorship of McAllen, Texas. This was not expected and shows Hispanics in South Texas may have shifted with the GOP even post Trumphttps://t.co/bFOMpNcNrS — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 6, 2021

Javier Villalobos is a proven leader who cares deeply about the people of the Rio Grande Valley. Congratulations @J_VillalobosLaw on becoming the next Mayor of McAllen! pic.twitter.com/nelPZgaaDh — Texans for Abbott (@AbbottCampaign) June 6, 2021

This is HUGE! Republicans flip the mayoral race down on the border. Javier Villalobos wins McAllen mayor election | KVEO-TV https://t.co/fBfbc3jxNX — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) June 6, 2021

Congratulations to Javier Villalobos Campaign!! The City of McAllen is proud to have you as its Mayor!

May God bless you and your family as you lead McAllen towards its continued success!#PastGOPChair #Republican #TurnHidalgoRed #OneCityAtATime pic.twitter.com/v6VNbb0uXL — Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez for Congress (@monica4congress) June 6, 2021

Both rightly rejected Biden and Harris’ failed policies and voted for the GOP. Whether rejecting a crisis at the border or a squandered economic recovery, these municipalities moved decidedly toward the GOP, because our policies work. (2/2) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 6, 2021

The win, however, caused a ripple of unease among Democrats.

Sawyer Hackett, Executive Director of Julian Castro’s People First Future, warned, “A GOP county chair just won a race for mayor of McAllen, Texas, a city that’s 85% Latino.

“Hillary won the county by 40 points. If the Democratic Party doesn’t get serious about Latino outreach, we’re in big trouble,” he cautioned:

A GOP county chair just won a race for mayor of McAllen, Texas, a city that’s 85% Latino. Hillary won the county by 40 points. If the Democratic Party doesn’t get serious about Latino outreach, we’re in big trouble. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) June 6, 2021

Jon Mark Hogg, a Democrat, agreed.

“So Republicans won the McAllen and Fort Worth Mayors races,” he observed. “Someone tell me again how we should stick with our current progressive message and strategy in Texas and not try to appeal to conservative/moderate voter”:

So Republicans won the McAllen and Fort Worth Mayors races. Someone tell me again how we should stick with our current progressive message and strategy in Texas and not try to appeal to conservative/moderate voters. — Jon Mark Hogg (@jonmarkhogg) June 6, 2021

The news comes as Biden’s border crisis continues to percolate as Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden tasked with handling the issue, seemingly avoids the emerging humanitarian crisis.

“I’ve asked her, the VP, today — because she’s the most qualified person to do it — to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that help — are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border,” Biden said on March 24.

Some speculate this is due to deep-seated fears that “being linked to the border crisis could make her a scapegoat for Republicans for all the problems at the border, potentially hurting her chances to become president,” as Breitbart News reported.

Villalobos’ victory also follows former President Donald Trump’s strong showing with Hispanic voters in the 2020 presidential election, with support surging across Hispanic communities.