Kamala Harris Wears a Mask During Visit to Mexico; Mexican President Does Not

Vice President Kamala Harris and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrive at the Palacio Nacional before they witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Mexico establishing a strategic partnership to cooperate on development programs in the Northern Triangle on June 8, 2021 in Mexico …
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

Vice President Kamala Harris greeted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during her visit to Mexico wearing a mask as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic, even though both leaders were vaccinated.

Harris arrived at the National Palace in Mexico City on Tuesday morning and greeted Obrador wearing a mask. Obrador opted against wearing one.

Vice President Kamala Harris(C) and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador(L) speak upon arrival (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Both Harris and Obrador have been vaccinated for the virus.

Harris received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine in December 2020, Obrador received his AstraZeneca vaccine shot in April.

The vice president is meeting with the president of Mexico to discuss the “root causes” of migration from the region to the United States.

