Migrants Protest Kamala Harris Visiting Mexico: ‘Stop Deportations’

Migrants and open borders activists in Mexico protested Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to the country this week, demanding that President Joe Biden’s administration “stop deportations” of illegal aliens.

On Monday migrants and open borders activists — with the groups Angels Without Borders and the Tijuana Migrant Alliance — protested Harris visiting the country and meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) about the United States’ ongoing illegal immigration crisis.

One protestor held a sign that read “Kamala Harris, the national guard was created to fight insecurity not to detain migrants on our borders — south and north” while another read “Stop deportations at night that imperil repatriated Mexicans.”

Another protester held a sign that asked the Biden administration to not intervene in Mexico’s affairs, calling the federal government’s U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) office a “coup agency.”

“Kamala Harris, will you ask Mexico for help to detain Central Americans while the U.S. finances traitor Mexicans against the 4T government through your coup agency?” a protest sign read.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a communist-linked organization protested Harris with a banner reading “Workers of the World Unite.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.