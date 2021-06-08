The group Fair Fight Action, led by failed Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, is announcing a campaign to mobilize young minority voters around the “For the People Act.”

The campaign titled Hot Call Summer will continue through June with virtual events, a paid media campaign, and efforts to text at least ten million voters living in 2022 battleground states that have seen “controversial” voting legislation in state legislatures, CBS News reported Tuesday.

“We can’t wait any longer for Congress to protect Americans’ freedom to vote, which is why we need Senators to pass the For The People Act (HR1/S1),” Abrams reportedly wrote in an email to supporters obtained by the outlet.

“With voting rights under attack in 48 out of 50 state legislatures across the country, the moment has never been more urgent, and it will take all of us to ensure that Congress passes the voting rights protections our country and democracy desperately need,” she continued.

As temperatures rise this summer, we’re turning up the heat and calling our Senators every 👏🏾 single 👏🏾 day 👏🏾 to demand they pass the #ForThePeopleAct. Grab a phone and a friend; it's time for 🔥 #HotCallSummer 🔥#S1 #HR1 pic.twitter.com/E24H4IG7Qf — Fair Fight (@fairfightaction) June 8, 2021

House Democrats passed the so-called “For the People Act” in March, Breitbart News reported.

“The bill would radically change American democracy, nationalizing elections and making permanent changes to voting rules that would virtually ensure Democrats never lose another election,” the article read:

The bill is 791 pages long — a massive piece of legislation, adopted with little examination or debate. Some provisions — like expanding access for voters with disabilities, improving election security, and ensuring that all voting machines use in U.S. elections are also manufactured in the U.S. — are uncontroversial. Others are potentially explosive.

Abrams claimed Thursday voter integrity laws being established in states such as Texas are a “subversion of American democracy.”

“We are watching the subversion of American democracy by allowing legislators, people in power to overturn the outcome of elections,” she stated during an appearance on Crooked Media’s Pod Save America.

Abrams’ comments were mainly targeted at Texas’s recent election integrity bill that works to expand the freedoms of poll watchers, create updated voter ID requirements, and get tough on voting by mail, according to Breitbart News.