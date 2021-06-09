#RacistHunter took off on Twitter following the revelations that President Biden’s son used a racial slur several times in exchanges with his attorney — an action that would likely have any GOP-associated figure targeted by the cancel culture mob almost immediately, were they caught acting in the same manner.

The messages, stemming from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, show several exchanges with his white attorney George Mesires. Some of them show Mesires attempting to have deeper conversations with the disgraced Biden son, only to be met with interjections of “frivolity,” including the use of the n-word.

“Where do you find unconditional love then George,” Hunter asked, prompting a response from Mesires.

“God loves unconditionally. Beau loves you unconditionally. Children are too young to understand what it means. But you will show them,” he said adding, “There are ideals of unconditional love that serve as proxies. I don’t have many. You. God.”

“OMG n****,” Hunter snapped. “Did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers [sic] unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren’t children George,” he continued before talking about his penis.

That conversation serves as just one example of his use of the word. Hunter also reportedly kept a meme on his computer showing his father and former President Obama hugging. It read, “Obama: Gonna miss you, man. Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? Obama: *sigh* go ahead. Joe: You my n***a, Barack.”

Despite the seeming silence from establishment media and left, many are jumping on the #RacistHunter trend on Twitter.

“If @DonaldJTrumpJr had just ONE text like this, the media mob would be enraged!!! Where is the #cancelculture #RacistHunter,” former Trump spox Katrina Pierson said:

If @DonaldJTrumpJr had just ONE text like this, the media mob would be enraged!!! Where is the #cancelculture #RacistHunter https://t.co/J8P4We6SbQ — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) June 9, 2021

“Children aren’t born racist. Hunter Biden is no exception. He’s a product of the Biden family household,” GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz said, also using the hashtag “#RacistHunter”:

Children aren’t born racist. Hunter Biden is no exception. He’s a product of the Biden family household. #RacistHunter — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 8, 2021

“Try to imagine one of the Trump kids dropping the n-word,” Donald Trump Jr. remarked. “Real quote from Hunter: ‘n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.’ #RacistHunter”:

Try to imagine one of the Trump kids dropping the n-word. Real quote from Hunter: “n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.” #RacistHunter https://t.co/JRA5FFqq0E — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2021

LOL. NYT Basically: Don’t listen to the actual words that came out of our writers mouth… she meant something entirely different than what anyone with a brain heard verbatim. Also I look forward to your coverage of #RacistHunter if it was me I know you’d be all over it so… https://t.co/0LpNuk0TzJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2021

Others jumped in the mix as well:

Breaking: @DonaldJTrumpJr uses N word in texts multiple times. Okay, now that I have your attention, it was actually Hunter Biden. You should still care. #RacistHunter https://t.co/a8ybcoI5af — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 8, 2021

Joe Biden’s son used the n-word multiple times in text messages with his lawyer. I wonder where he learned that. Like father, like son. To our global community & people of color, we apologize for the first family — a worldwide embarrassment. #RacistHunter — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 8, 2021

The question is whether Hunter picked up that sort of racist language sitting around the dinner table with Papa Joe. #RacistHunter — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 8, 2021

I’m just sitting here watching Democrats twist themselves into pretzels trying to defend or divert attention from #RacistHunter. @JoeBiden @VP — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 8, 2021

When you grow up with your dad telling you a desegregated school is a “racial jungle,” of course racial slurs are part of your everyday vocabulary. #RacistHunter — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 9, 2021

Neither President Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris had weighed in on the remarks as of the publication of this post.