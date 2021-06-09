Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are pushing legislation to bar police and in-state law enforcement entities from enforcing new gun bans and/or ammunition restrictions.

The Associated Press reports the legislation would “prohibit any state or local government agency from spending taxpayer dollars to confiscate guns or ammunition.”

Republicans are also pushing to exempt Wisconsin-made firearms from federal regulations, period.

Numerous other states began taking action to protect gun owners and the Second Amendment after President Joe Biden began his gun control push in earnest in mid-March.

On April 14, 2021, Reason reported “more than a dozen states [were] trying to nullify federal gun control.” Also on April 14, Breitbart News observed Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) proclaimed his state to be a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary State.”

On April 7, 2021, Breitbart News explained Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) signed legislation prohibiting the in-state enforcement of federal gun control laws that infringe on the Second Amendment.

On April 24, 2021, Breitbart News reported Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed legislation prohibiting in-state enforcement of new federal gun controls in Montana as well.

On May 11, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) even signed legislation to prevent in-state enforcement of Biden’s executive gun control.

