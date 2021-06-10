Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said President Joe Biden negotiating with Republicans on infrastructure is “setting the planet on fire” and “dismantling voting rights.”

“Pres. Biden & Senate Dems should take a step back and ask themselves if playing patty-cake w GOP Senators is really worth the dismantling of people’s voting rights, setting the planet on fire, allowing massive corporations and the wealthy to not pay their fair share of taxes, etc,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) admitted Tuesday during a town hall that Biden’s expensive infrastructure proposal focuses on climate change and other items unrelated to building roads, tunnels, and bridges.

It is estimated the proposal’s “clean energy transition” could endanger up to 142,000 jobs at risk and increase energy costs by up to $292 per month.

On June 4, Biden balked at an offer from Senate Republicans to increase the spending in their proposed infrastructure bill to nearly a trillion dollars that has no corporate tax increases, a component Biden wants to appease the Democrat party’s far-left base.

Biden therefore put the negotiations on the back burner while he tours Europe.

USA Today reported June 8 that “Biden cut off negotiations Tuesday for a bipartisan deal on infrastructure with a group of six Senate Republicans, shifting his focus to a coalition of moderate senators from both parties to keep hopes alive for a compromise.”