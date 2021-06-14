America Last: Joe Biden Joins G7 Nations in Global Infrastructure Push

President Joe Biden (D) signaled during the G7 meetings the United States’ return to the pack of globalist nations interrupted by Donald Trump’s presidency.

Tossing out Trump’s “America First” posture, Biden is back in the group, or “part of the club,” as French President Emmanuel Macron said at the Carbis Bay, England event:

French President Emmanuel Macron to Joe Biden: “What we need is cooperation. I think it’s great to have a US President who is part of the club.” I don’t know about you, but I thought an American President is supposed to LEAD, not be “part of the club”. Of course, Biden nods. pic.twitter.com/RjzwwLQ8No — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) June 12, 2021

Via the Christian Science Monitor:

America’s allies were visibly relieved to have the U.S. back as an engaged international player after the “America First” policy of the Trump administration. [British Prime Minister Boris] Johnson called Mr. Biden “a breath of fresh air.” Italian Premier Mario Draghi said the president “wanted to rebuild what were the traditional alliances of the United States after the period of Trump, during which these alliances were seriously cracked.”

As part of the G7 nations, Biden committed America to assisting with development of infrastructure throughout the world.

More from the Monitor:

On climate change, the “Build Back Better for the World” plan promises to offer financing for infrastructure – “from railways in Africa to wind farms in Asia” – to help speed up the global shift to renewable energy. The plan is a response to China’s “belt and road” initiative, which has increased Beijing’s worldwide influence.

The “Build Back Better” mantra, which Biden swiped from Johnson, became a theme of the globalists:

NEW – United Kingdom's PM Boris Johnson says G7 nations must "build back better" in a "greener, more gender-neutral, and perhaps a more feminine way." pic.twitter.com/CC2GZZ2pX9 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 11, 2021

“We’re building back better together,” Johnson said. “And building back greener and building back fairer and building back more equal and how shall I — and in a more gender-neutral and perhaps I — a more feminine way!”

“How about that?” he said.

The group announced its support for a global minimum 15 percent business tax, an effort pushed by the Biden White House as he seeks to raise corporate taxes to pay for his domestic infrastructure plan.

The G7 infrastructure plan is an attempt to counter Communist China’s massive spending.

“This is not just about confronting or taking on China,” an unnamed senior Biden administration official told Reuters. “But until now we haven’t offered a positive alternative that reflects our values, our standards, and our way of doing business.”

The “Build Back Better World initiative” intends to “help narrow the $40 trillion needed by developing nations by 2035.”

