8 Shot Inside a Residence Tuesday Morning in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Eight people were shot, four of them fatally, inside a residence Tuesday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Police received a call of shots fired at 2 a.m. near the residence, followed by a second call of shots fired about 5:45 a.m., ABC7 reported.

There was an argument before shots were fired and a “party was likely being held” at the house, police said.

“Four people were pronounced dead on the scene,” the report said. Three of the deceased were females and one was a male.

The Chicago Sun-Times identified the women as Denice Mathis, 19-year-old Shermetria Williams, and 28-year-old Ratanya Aryiel Rogers.

Mayor Lightfoot responded to the shooting by lamenting that Congress has not taken action to “[eliminate] opportunity for criminals, for children, to get access to illegal guns.” She claimed the consequence is that “petty disputes turn into mass shooting events.”

Four other shooting victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. Two of those victims are in critical condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.