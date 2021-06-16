An Alabama arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a process server for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) who allegedly entered Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-AL) home.

“My wife, Martha, was scared to death when she discovered a stranger in our home hovering over her like a hawk!” Brooks wrote in a press release. “Fortunately, the fright soon turned into anger and Martha chased Swalwell’s teammate out of our house like a stray, scalded dog. You don’t mess with Martha! I am proud as can be to have her as my wife!”

The warrant, issued for Christian Seklecki of Georgia for the Class A misdemeanor of first-degree criminal trespass, is in response to a June 6 incident when, according to surveillance video from Brooks’ home, Seklecki allegedly entered the Brooks’ home without their knowledge or permission.

“Mo and I take our security very seriously, as do all families,” Martha Brooks said. “My hope is that my actions today will cause the process server to think twice before illegally invading the sanctity of someone else’s home, and put those who would threaten our security on notice that we will pursue illegal actions to the fullest extent of the law.”