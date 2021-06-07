Mo Brooks Says Eric Swalwell’s Team Broke into House to Serve a Lawsuit

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said Sunday Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) team broke into his house to serve a lawsuit, allegedly committing a crime in the process, to hold Brooks culpable for the January 6 riot.

“Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served complaint (on my WIFE). HORRIBLE Swalwell’s team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife! Alabama Code 13A-7-2: 1st degree criminal trespass. Year in jail. $6000 fine. More to come!” he tweeted:

Swalwell’s attorneys have had difficulty serving Brooks with the lawsuit, the necessary procedure for this type of court proceeding.

CNN reported that Federal Judge Amit Mehta “gave the Democrat’s legal team another 60 days to get to Brooks with their formal notification” and would not “allow the US Marshals to deliver the lawsuit to the Republican congressman due to ‘separation of powers concerns.'”

Breitbart News reported Swalwell hired a private investigator to locate and follow Brooks as he attempted to sue him for alleged culpability in the Capitol riot on January 6.

Swalwell also filed civil claims against former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Rudy Guiliani over the Capitol riot.

Swalwell, an eager participant in the “Russia collusion” conspiracy theory, rose to prominence during the first impeachment of Trump and was an impeachment manager for the second.