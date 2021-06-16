“Two steps forward and one step back! out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing Odyssey’s inaugural sailing from July 3 to July 31, 2021. A simulation cruise, originally scheduled for late June, will also be rescheduled,” Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean, said in a statement, suggesting the crew members were not yet finished with their vaccine series.

“During routine testing, eight crew members received a positive test result for COVID-19. All 1,400 crew onboard Odyssey of the Seas were vaccinated on June 4th and will be considered fully vaccinated on June 18,” he added.

“The positive cases were identified after the vaccination was given and before they were fully effective,” he continued, noting that six of the crew members are asymptomatic, and two have mild symptoms: