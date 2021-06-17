Joe Biden Gives Vladimir Putin Custom Aviator Sunglasses, Crystal Bison Sculpture

President Joe Biden gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a pair of sunglasses and a crystal sculpture Wednesday to mark their meeting in Geneva.

A White House official described the sunglasses in a statement sent to reporters:

In 1978, Randolph joined forces with the U.S. military to produce the HGU-4/P Aviator designed for fighter pilots. They have since provided the U.S. military and NATO partners with their high-level, durable aviators, manufactured domestically in their Massachusetts factory.

Biden prefers the large military-style aviator sunglasses while Putin has been photographed with more narrow sunglasses.

Biden’s aviators were recently featured on the cover of TIME magazine with Putin’s face reflected in the lens.

The crystal sculpture was that of an American bison by Steuben Glass of New York, a White House official told reporters, described as “a stately interpretation of one of our nation’s most majestic mammals and representative of strength, unity, resilience.”

