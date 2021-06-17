Joe Biden Gives Vladimir Putin Custom Aviator Sunglasses, Crystal Bison Sculpture

President Joe Biden gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a pair of sunglasses and a crystal sculpture Wednesday to mark their meeting in Geneva.

A White House official described the sunglasses in a statement sent to reporters:

In 1978, Randolph joined forces with the U.S. military to produce the HGU-4/P Aviator designed for fighter pilots. They have since provided the U.S. military and NATO partners with their high-level, durable aviators, manufactured domestically in their Massachusetts factory.

Biden prefers the large military-style aviator sunglasses while Putin has been photographed with more narrow sunglasses.

😂 Vladimir Putin sued for riding a motorcycle without a helmet https://t.co/KvQvBmEMYO pic.twitter.com/pfPSyTxuzq — Chris Force (@chrissforce) August 14, 2019

Biden’s aviators were recently featured on the cover of TIME magazine with Putin’s face reflected in the lens.

Trump was personally more aligned towards Putin than any recent US President (and look at the difference in TIME covers..). But that didn’t impact outcomes, because Trump Admin & GOP was hawkish. Indeed, in terms of actual policy, Biden Admin is slightly softer on Russia. pic.twitter.com/cmdbaBRK2S — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 11, 2021

The crystal sculpture was that of an American bison by Steuben Glass of New York, a White House official told reporters, described as “a stately interpretation of one of our nation’s most majestic mammals and representative of strength, unity, resilience.”