Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) torched the new “compromise” to the voting rights legislation, saying it has a “rotten core.”

In McConnell’s statement, he said, “Senate Democrats seem to have reached a so-called “compromise” election takeover among themselves.”

“In reality,” he added, “the plan endorsed by Stacey Abrams is no compromise.”

“It still subverts the First Amendment to supercharge cancel culture and the left’s name-and-shame campaign model,” McConnell continued. “It takes redistricting away from state legislatures and hands it over to computers.”

McConnell explained, the “rotten core” of the original S. 1 legislation still remains in the “compromise,” and calling it “an assault on the fundamental idea that states, not the federal government, should decide how to run their own elections.”

McConnell releases a statement on voting rights legislation, saying that the S.1 compromise has a "rotten core." pic.twitter.com/p6nss77zzg — Jack Turman III (@jackturmanIII) June 17, 2021

McConnell has previously taken aim at the legislation, calling the Democrats’ hope for this bill “ludicrous.”

The minority leader called also said the “voting regulations are just the start. This legislation would deliberately turn the Federal Elections Commission into a partisan Democratic panel.” He added, the Democrats would unilaterally have “their own side enforcing election law on their own.”

He also said this would “authorize federal bureaucrats to poke around in a much broader slice of private citizens’ free speech.”