Poll: 85% of Americans Are Concerned About Inflation

Across the country, there is an overwhelming majority of Americans who are starting to be concerned about the increase in inflation rates, according to a poll.

Eighty-five percent of the registered voters had said they were “at least somewhat concerned about inflation.” This includes the 45 percent who have said they feel “very concerned.” It was reported that the “consumer price index rose 0.6 percent last month as the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, Mark Penn, told the Hill, “Concern about inflation is reaching new highs as people begin to spend their savings from COVID lockdowns. … The administration has to watch this as a potential issue on the horizon.”

The poll also found that an astonishing 58 percent of Americans said they “trust the Federal Reserve to keep inflation in check.”

A minority (42 percent) of the respondents said they “aren’t confident in the central bank’s ability to manage rising costs.” Forty-five percent did say they have “little confidence in the Biden administration’s ability to reel in inflation,” compared to the majority (55 percent) of the respondents that said they could put trust in the administration to “curb” the inflation rates.

Additionally, 57 percent of the registered voters said that the economy is getting stronger, which the Hill noted is a 12 percent increase from January. There was also 37 percent who has said that their financial situation has been improving, which has also improved by 9 percent since January.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll surveyed 2,006 registered voters and was conducted between June 15 to 17. The poll was done collaboratively with the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll. The report did not note a probability confidence interval.