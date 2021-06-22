Porn star Mary Carey announced Tuesday she will embark on a “California MILF political tour” as she seeks to serve as the Golden State’s next governor.

According to Ashley Zavala, a California Capitol correspondent for various news stations, Carey will make her first appearance on the tour in Washington, DC, from June 24 to 25, and then to Marysville, California, for the weekend of Independence Day.

Inbox: Adult film star and California recall candidate @realmarycarey announces her “California MILF political tour” campaign kicks off this week. First stop is in Washington D.C. June 24-25. Then Marysville, CA 4th of July Weekend. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 22, 2021

Carey previously ran as governor in what was admitted to be a publicity stunt in 2003 as recall efforts were held against then Gov. Gray Davis. Now, at 41-years-old, Carey is vying for current Gov. Gavin Newsom’s position as nearly two million residents in the state signed a petition forcing Newsom into a recall election, which he is prepping for by raising more money than his challengers thanks to labor unions, big tech, and tribal entities.

In 2003, the last time California held a recall election, multiple celebrities and public figures ran for governor, including actor Gary Coleman, Hustler publisher Larry Flynt, and actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger — who won.

“The last time, I was young, dumb and full of fun,” Carey told ABC 7 news in April as she announced her candidacy. “And this time I’m more experienced and I am not going to take this position laying down. I am ready to be on top.”

Carey, who came in 10th place in the 2003 election and is running as a “no party preference candidate,” — has a website where those who want to support her can purchase T-shirts and additional merchandise, some of which features the slogan “Finally a politician you want to be screwed by!”

