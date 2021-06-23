President Joe Biden delivered Wednesday’s remarks on the administration’s strategy to prevent gun crimes across the country when he issued a stark warning for gun brokers who have willfully sold guns to people who are not authorized to own one and are used to commit violent crimes.

Biden said in April he had originally announced the Department of Justice was “going to be issuing an annual report on gun trafficking so we can update that data.”

He continued to say the Justice Department also announced a “major crackdown to stem the flow of guns used to commit violent crimes.”

The Biden administration under Biden will have a “zero tolerance for gun dealers who willfully violate key existing laws and regulations.”

He continued if a gun broker is going to willfully sell a gun to someone that is prohibited from owning a gun, in addition to “willfully fail to run a background check” or “willfully falsify a record or fail to cooperate,” the Biden administration will come after the broker.

Biden said his message is very simple, the authorities “will find you,” and the authorities “will seek your license to sell guns.”

Biden noted the authorities would “make sure [the gun broker] can’t sell death and mayhem on our streets.”

“It’s an outrage,” Biden said. “It has to end,” and that his administration will “end it.”