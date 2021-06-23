Vice President Kamala Harris’s impromptu announcement Wednesday of traveling to inspect the southern border Friday has sparked critical backlash.

Releasing a statement, Harris said she would travel to “El Paso, Texas… as a part of her ongoing work… to address the root causes of immigration.”

But many took issue with that reason.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted Harris:

…now has a chance to see what 100+ Repub[lican]s have witness firsthand: the Biden admin’s open-border polices have created a crisis where children are endangered, families are exploited, and drug cartels are emboldened.

VP Kamala Harris should have visited the border months ago. She now has a chance to see what 100+ Repubs have witnessed firsthand: the Biden admin's open-border policies have created a crisis where children are endangered, families are exploited, and drug cartels are emboldened. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 23, 2021

Ryan Fournier tweeted that Trump’s planned visit to the border “trolled Kamala into going… and that’s simply a fact.”

President Trump trolled Kamala into going to the border and that's simply a fact. It's a shame it took this long for Biden to recognize this crisishttps://t.co/JPTBDDhodz — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 23, 2021

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) reportedly said “that our border czar, cacklin’ Kamala Harris is finally going to the border.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ):

I was glad to see that our border czar, cacklin’ Kamala Harris is finally going to the border — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 23, 2021

Charlie Kirk, a Republican and founder of Turning Point USA, also said, “It took Donald Trump threatening to go to the border for the Sitting Vice President the United States to actually commit to visiting & assessing the crisis on the border.”

Just so we're clear, it took Donald Trump threatening to go to the border for the Sitting Vice President of the United States to actually commit to visiting & assessing the crisis on the border. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 23, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Harris is “emulating the President in hiding from the crisis, and so suddenly President Trump is going to the border and they realize ‘oh crap, we’ve got to do something.'”

Sen. @tedcruz on Kamala Harris's plan to finally visit the border: "She's emulating the President in hiding from the crisis, and so suddenly President Trump is going to the border and they realized 'oh crap, we've got to do something.'" pic.twitter.com/ko3kWmCLiH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 23, 2021

Coach Scott [Fishman] noted that “Harris is literally showing up months late for work on the border. Not days. Not weeks. Months.”

Kamala Harris is literally showing up months late for work at the border. Not days. Not weeks. Months. This is what happens when you give people job's based on their gender and skin color. If you're a woman, you should be embarrassed. — Coach Scott 🇺🇸 (@ScottFishman) June 23, 2021

A Wall Street Journal National Security reporter tweeted that after Harris “has faced criticism from members of both parties for failing to go there despite her role leading the administration’s response to the migration spike.”

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will make her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, after she has faced criticism from members of both parties for failing to go there despite her role leading the administration’s response to the migration spike https://t.co/jf6FGx0nBB — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) June 23, 2021

The Republican National Committee’s research team tweeted about press secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that “Kamala Harris didn’t go to the border before now because it wasn’t the ‘appropriate time.’”