An illegal alien is accused of stabbing to death a 32-year-old man with whom he worked at a dairy facility in Garden City, Kansas.

Erlin Y. Lagos-Gonzales, a 43-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested by the Finney County Sheriff’s Office and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

According to police, on August 31, Lagos-Gonzales allegedly stabbed 32-year-old Adonis Edgardo Aguilar-Juarez at the facility in Kearny County.

Attorney General Kris Kobach revealed that Lagos-Gonzales was issued a final deportation order on July 24, 2025 after he failed to attend an immigration hearing.

“This killing never should have happened,” Kobach said:

Erlin Lagos-Gonzales is an illegal alien who received a final order of removal more than a year ago. He should have left the United States then. Instead, he remained in Kansas, continued working, and now stands charged with taking the life of another man. There are more than 1.5 million such alien fugitives in the United States. It is essential that law-enforcement agencies like KBI collaborate with ICE to locate and remove these aliens. [Emphasis added]

Lagos-Gonzales remains in jail on a $500,000 bond. His first court hearing is on Tuesday.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.