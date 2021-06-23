Loudoun County School Board Cuts Off Public Comments, Sics Police as Critical Race Theory Criticisms Grow

The Loudoun County, Virginia, school board cut off a comment period and sicced police on residents Tuesday after they criticized leaders over transgender and race policies.

Loudoun Now reported Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan repeatedly demanded silence from the packed room as members of the public spoke in favor of or in opposition to Critical Race Theory lessons and special privileges for transgender students.

After attendees cheered the remarks of former state Sen. Dick Black (R), the board ordered the room cleared then fled:

Update: former VA state senator Dick Black spoke out against critical race theory in the board meeting and crowd couldn’t stay silent. The Loudoun Co school board said if there were eruptions like this they’d end public comment pic.twitter.com/dx0oMAy1Fu — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

Residents booed and jeered board members as they left the room.

“You’re done!” one woman shouted, alluding to a recall campaign currently underway. Others broke out into singing the National Anthem as the chaos grew:

A sheriff’s deputy then took the microphone to declare it an “unlawful assembly” and told everyone to get out or be subject to arrest for “trespassing.” When at least one man refused to leave, he was arrested, according to video posted by the news site:

“Tell me what I did wrong,” he said as officers put his hands behind his back. “You gotta tell me what I did wrong.”

Loudoun Now said two attendees were injured and required medical attention. Another man was arrested, another video showed.

Loudoun Now reported after the room was emptied, the board reconvened in closed session, unfettered by the opinions of taxpayers.

“Loudoun County Schools continues to show an unabashed hostility to the First Amendment rights of student, parents, and teachers with whom they disagree,” Ian Prior, executive director of Fight for Schools, told Breitbart News.

“It’s time for school boards across America to stop being held captive by activists and special interests and give parents a seat at the table to help guide the education that they pay for their children to receive.”

The crowd’s opinions did little to sway elected officials.

“We will not back down from fighting for the rights of our students and continuing our focus on equity,” Sheridan told NBC 4.

She demanded an end to “politically motivated antics.”

